April 07, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Former captain Harry Maguire signs new short-term contract with Manchester United

Former captain Harry Maguire signs new short-term contract with Manchester United (Credit: Manchester United)

Manchester, April 7 (IANS) Former captain Harry Maguire has extended his stay at Old Trafford as the 33-year-old central defender has signed a new contract with English club Manchester United on Tuesday.

The new contract will extend his stay at the club for one year, with the option to extend for a further year. The development came at a time when Maguire's contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Maguire joined Manchester United in 2019 from Leicester City with a world record transfer fee of 80 million Euros for a defender.

Since his inception, he has made 266 appearances for the club and also won the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup with the team.

“Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day. I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together," Maguire said in a statement released by Manchester United on Tuesday.

“You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see, and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

Manchester United's director of football, Jason Wilcox, explained the reason behind extending Maguire's stay at Old Trafford.

“Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad," he said in a statement.

“Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, who are placed in third position in the Premier League's points table with 55 points, will face Leeds in their next match to be played at Old Trafford on April 14.

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

Alana King reclaims No.1 spot in ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings

Alana King reclaims No.1 spot in ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings

MEA Secy visits Suriname Embassy to condole demise of former President Santokhi

MEA Secy visits Suriname Embassy to condole demise of former President Santokhi

Pakistanis paying huge price for govt's multi-billion dollar policy errors: Report

Pakistanis paying huge price for govt's multi-billion dollar policy errors: Report

Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman denies retiring from T20I format: Report

Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman denies retiring from T20I format: Report

Lungi Ngidi is easy to handle, knows his bowling areas well, says Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi is easy to handle, knows his bowling areas well, says Munaf Patel

Bangladesh Foreign Minister begins India visit, to hold key meetings on Wednesday

Bangladesh Foreign Minister begins India visit, to hold key meetings on Wednesday

Opening of Saint Kitts and Nevis resident mission will deepen partnership: EAM Jaishankar

Opening of Saint Kitts and Nevis resident mission will deepen partnership: EAM Jaishankar

'Will boost morale', 'bring gender equality': Female professionals welcome Women's Reservation Bill

'Will boost morale', 'bring gender equality': Female professionals welcome Women's Reservation Bill

IPL 2026: Rain delays start of Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026: Rain delays start of Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

Terror will not deter us: Israel condemns attack on its Consulate in Turkey (File image)

Terror will not deter us: Israel condemns attack on its Consulate in Turkey