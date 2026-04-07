Former captain Harry Maguire signs new short-term contract with Manchester United

Manchester, April 7 (IANS) Former captain Harry Maguire has extended his stay at Old Trafford as the 33-year-old central defender has signed a new contract with English club Manchester United on Tuesday.

The new contract will extend his stay at the club for one year, with the option to extend for a further year. The development came at a time when Maguire's contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Maguire joined Manchester United in 2019 from Leicester City with a world record transfer fee of 80 million Euros for a defender.

Since his inception, he has made 266 appearances for the club and also won the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup with the team.

“Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day. I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together," Maguire said in a statement released by Manchester United on Tuesday.

“You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see, and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

Manchester United's director of football, Jason Wilcox, explained the reason behind extending Maguire's stay at Old Trafford.

“Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad," he said in a statement.

“Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, who are placed in third position in the Premier League's points table with 55 points, will face Leeds in their next match to be played at Old Trafford on April 14.

--IANS

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