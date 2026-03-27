March 27, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

Former Babri Masjid litigant gifts Lord Ram Lalla’s picture to security staff, devotees

Former Babri Masjid litigant gifts Lord Ram Lalla’s picture to security staff, devotees

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari on Friday presented Lord Ram Lalla’s picture as gifts to security staff and other devotees.

Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram -- the seventh avatar of Vishnu -- is celebrated during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri and is seen as a time to reflect on values such as truth, compassion, and righteousness.

"This is Ayodhya's faith. This is the prasad. I distribute it among everyone, including the security staff and all those people who come here. This is my happiness that I could give it to people. It is my devotion (to God)," Ansari told IANS.

"Today is Ram Navami. It is a historic day. It is because of people's faith in Lord Ram that they come to Ayodhya and take this (Lord Ram Lalla’s picture) in the form of 'prasad'."

Ansari also highlighted the significance of the holy city.

"Ayodhya is a religious place. It is the city of Lord Ram, a city of gods and goddesses. A place like Ayodhya doesn't exist anywhere in the world because the Lord himself resides in Ayodhya," he said.

Ansari further emphasised the 'Surya Tilak' ritual at the Ram Temple that took place on Ram Navami.

The ritual, known as Surya Abhishek or Surya Tilak, began in 2024 and has taken place every year on the occasion of Ram Navami. It involved the sunrays directly touching the forehead of the deity. This symbolic gesture created a divine atmosphere within the temple premises on the birthday of Lord Ram.

Ansari said: "This is a matter of immense happiness for everyone in the country. All the devotees who have come here from outside are happy that on this day they will be able to perform 'darshan' of the Lord."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday witnessed the sacred 'Surya Tilak' ceremony of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami, observing the event on screen and offering prayers to Lord Ram for the well-being of the nation.

--IANS

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