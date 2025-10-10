Former Afghanistan President Karzai condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Kabul, Paktita

Kabul, Oct 10 (IANS) Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Friday slammed Pakistan for conducting airstrikes on Kabul and Paktita, terming the action a "clear violation of international rules." He urged Pakistan to review its "misguided and harmful policies" and engage with Afghanistan on the basis of friendly and civilized ties.

Karzai's statement comes after multiple explosions in Kabul that residents and observers fear were the result of unprovoked cross-border airstrikes. The Afghan capital was shaken as powerful blasts echoed through several neighbourhoods, with witnesses reporting the distinct sounds of aircraft overhead.

"Former President Afghanistan Hamid Karzai considers Pakistan's airstrike on Kabul, the capital of our beloved country, and Paktika province, as a clear violation of international rules, an infringement on sovereignty, and an aggression against Afghanistan's airspace, and condemns it in the strongest terms. The former President of Afghanistan points out that Pakistan's policies toward Afghanistan and the region have been irresponsible, lacking foresight and long-term vision, and what it is grappling with today is the consequences and results of those misguided policies," Karzai posted on X.

"In light of its international responsibility regarding aggression and violation of international commitments, Pakistan, instead of projection and resorting to tension and violence, should review its misguided and harmful policies and, in order to free itself from the unfortunate consequences of those policies and to rectify its mistakes, respect the rights of neighborliness and international norms, and engage with Afghanistan on the basis of friendly and civilized relations," he added.

Afghanistan's former Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah also condemned the airstrikes over Kabul and Paktita, terming them clear violation of Afghanistan's territory. He said that Afghanistan seeks dialogue, diplomatic solutions to resolve any differences.

"We strongly condemn the recent airstrikes on the city of Kabul and Paktika Province as a clear violation of the country's territorial integrity. Any military action within the country's territory constitutes a blatant breach of international laws and is in direct conflict with the principles of good neighborliness and the United Nations Charter. The people of Afghanistan demand full respect for their borders and territorial sovereignty from all countries, especially their neighbours. We call for rational engagement, diplomatic solutions, and constructive negotiations to resolve any disputes, and we firmly believe that differences must be settled through dialogue and mutual understanding," he posted on X.

The explosions, reportedly originating from District 8 in eastern Kabul, a zone home to key government facilities and residential areas, triggered widespread panic. The incident occurred just hours after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif delivered a fiery statement in the National Assembly, suggesting a breakdown in diplomatic restraint.

“Enough is enough, our patience has run out. Terrorism from Afghan soil is intolerable,” Asif said, recalling a past visit to Kabul by Pakistani officials, during which Afghan authorities allegedly refused to offer assurances against militant activity targeting Pakistan.

Although Pakistan has not officially confirmed launching any strikes, the timing of Asif’s comments and the subsequent explosions in Kabul have led to heightened suspicions of deliberate military action.

