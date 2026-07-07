Ex-Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38 after prolonged illness

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Former Afghanistan fast bowler and one of the country's cricketing pioneers, Shapoor Zadran, passed away in India on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed. He was 38 and would have turned 39 on Wednesday.

Zadran, who represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is between 2009 and 2020, had been undergoing treatment in New Delhi after being diagnosed with stage four haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening condition that triggers severe inflammation and can damage the bone marrow, liver, spleen and lymph nodes. He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) since May.

His health issues began in October last year, after which doctors advised him to seek advanced treatment in India. With the support of Afghanistan star Rashid Khan and ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf, his visa was expedited, allowing him to be admitted to a New Delhi hospital on January 18.

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan regularly travelled between Dubai and Delhi to support Zadran during his treatment, while Rashid Khan and several other Afghan cricketers remained in constant touch with his doctors and family. Although he showed signs of improvement initially, his condition later deteriorated due to repeated infections, dengue, and a sharp decline in red blood cell count.

Paying tribute, the Afghanistan Cricket Board wrote, "Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten."

The board also hailed his impact beyond the field, describing him as an inspiration to young Afghan cricketers whose resilience, determination and passion for the game inspired an entire generation to dream bigger and believe in the future of Afghanistan cricket.

“Beyond his achievements on the field, Shapoor Zadran was a true source of inspiration for many young Afghan cricketers and for cricket followers across the world. His fighting spirit, determination, and love for the game gave hope to many and encouraged a generation to dream bigger and believe in the future of Afghanistan cricket.”

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, loved ones, former teammates, and the entire Afghan cricket community. His loss is deeply felt, and his memory will forever remain alive in the hearts of the people of Afghanistan and the cricketing world. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the board added.

--IANS

sds/bc