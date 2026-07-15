Kerala forest department seeks details after Mohanlal's 10 elephant tusk disclosure

Kochi, July 15 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has revealed that he is in possession of five pairs of elephant tusks, prompting the Kerala Forest Department to seek detailed documentation on three additional pairs that were disclosed only recently.

The State Forest Department has said that the actor has been directed to submit complete details regarding the newly declared tusks at the earliest.

According to Mohanlal, all the tusks in his possession were received as gifts over the years.

He has also declared ownership of 13 ivory artefacts, which he similarly maintains were gifted to him.

The fresh disclosure assumes significance as it comes while legal proceedings over the actor's earlier elephant tusk ownership are still pending.

The Kerala government, through orders issued in 2015 and 2016, permitted Mohanlal to retain two pairs of elephant tusks, following which the Forest Department issued him an ownership certificate.

However, the Kerala High Court subsequently quashed the certificate, pointing to legal infirmities in the process adopted for granting ownership.

It was during the Forest Department's one-time settlement scheme for undisclosed wildlife articles that Mohanlal informed authorities of three additional pairs of elephant tusks in his possession, taking the total to five pairs.

The disclosure has also brought into focus provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Under the law, ivory and elephant tusks cannot ordinarily be acquired as gifts.

Such articles may only be lawfully possessed if they have been inherited or transferred through legally recognised channels supported by valid documentation.

This raises questions over the legal status of the tusks and the ivory artefacts now declared by the actor.

Forest officials have clarified that only a preliminary verification has been carried out so far.

A detailed examination, including forensic and DNA analysis if required, will determine the age, origin and legality of the tusks.

Should scientific tests establish that the tusks belonged to multiple elephants and lack the documentation mandated under law, the case could assume greater legal significance.

The Forest Department has asked Mohanlal to furnish all relevant records to facilitate a comprehensive investigation.

--IANS

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