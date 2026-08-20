August 20, 2026 4:17 PM हिंदी

For Sunidhi Chauhan, gracing the hot seat on ‘KBC’ marks a full-circle moment

For Sunidhi Chauhan, gracing the hot seat on ‘KBC’ marks a full-circle moment

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who recently appeared on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, called it a full-circle moment. The singer took to the hot seat along with CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, and shared her experience of sharing the platform with the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

For Sunidhi Chauhan, stepping onto the Kaun Banega Crorepati set was a special experience that brought together her musical journey, her association with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and the nostalgia of a show that has been part of television memories across generations.

Reflecting on the experience of sitting on the iconic hot seat and facing Amitabh Bachchan, Sunidhi Chauhan said, “Every Indian grows up with a quiet dream of one day being on the Kaun Banega Crorepati stage, but actually sitting on that hot seat and looking across at Amitabh Bachchan sir is a surreal experience”.

She also spoke about her musical association with Big B, and the significance of being part of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

She went on, “Over the years, I’ve had the deep privilege of sharing musical associations with him, but nothing quite prepares you for the magic of the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ set. To step out of the recording booth and onto a platform that has shaped the television memories of an entire nation feels like coming full circle in the most breathtaking way”.

Sharing what made the moment especially memorable, she said, “Between the nostalgia, the adrenaline, and the warmth with which Amitabh Bachchan sir welcomes you, it’s a moment that stays etched in your heart forever. Being a part of this legendary stage isn't just an appearance, it’s a memory I will cherish for a lifetime”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 18 is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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