July 06, 2026 9:27 PM हिंदी

For Millie Bobby Brown, ‘everything' is about her daughter while choosing roles

For Millie Bobby Brown, ‘everything' is about her daughter while choosing roles

Los Angeles, July 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown has spoken up on how motherhood has impacted her career. The actress, 22, welcomed her first child with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, through adoption in the summer of 2025.

She recently spoke candidly about wanting to play characters that will inspire her daughter, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Millie Bobby Brown stars as the titular amateur detective (and younger sister of Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes) in ‘Enola Holmes 3’ alongside Louis Partridge as love interest Lord Tewkesbury.

As per’ Female First UK’, she acknowledged that Enola Holmes is a character children might look up to, while also expressing her hope that her roles will be a positive influence on her own daughter.

She told Access Hollywood, “I definitely feel now, becoming a mom, everything is about her and bringing that to life. I'm doing it for her, but I'm not going to expect that she's going to want to see mom and want to be like mom”.

She further mentioned, “On the screen, however, I want to bring more females to the screen, so if that inspires more filmmakers or young actresses to get to the screen and be that for my daughter, that would be amazing”.

In ‘Enola Holmes 3’, Enola seems to be getting her happy ending by marrying Lord Tewkesbury, but the plan is disrupted by news that Sherlock has been kidnapped.

The synopsis reads, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before”.

The actress also revealed that Hannah Montana was a “hero” throughout her own childhood. The Disney series focused on a teenage girl living a double life as a singer.

“I thought it was crazy. She lived the best of both worlds. That's a hero. And in so many ways now, I feel my whole life is about being Hannah Montana in a way”, she added.

--IANS

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