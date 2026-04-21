April 21, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

Football: India U17 men lose to UAE in second friendly

India U17 men loses to United Arab Emirates in second friendly played at the Windmill Football Club in Samut Prakan, Thailand, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The Indian U17 men's team lost 1-5 to the United Arab Emirates in the second of two closed-door friendlies on Tuesday at the Windmill Football Club in Samut Prakan, Thailand. The United Arab Emirates scored in the third, sixth, 13th, 22nd, and 52nd minutes, before Dallalmuon Gangte scored for India in the 89th.

India had won the first friendly 1-0 last Friday.

The friendlies were part of India and the UAE's preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026. The Blue Colts will play two more friendlies before the Asian Cup against Qatar on April 25 and 28 in Doha.

India will take on Australia (May 6), Uzbekistan (May 10), and DPR Korea (May 13) in Group D in Jeddah.

The friendlies, part of India and the UAE's preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, will be played behind closed doors. Both matches will kick off at 16:30 IST at the Windmill Football Club in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok. The 24-member Blue Colts' squad arrived in Thailand on Wednesday, April 15.

Last month, Bibiano Fernandes' side played three friendlies against Thailand (2-2), Indonesia (3-0 win), and the Republic of Korea (1-2 defeat) in Lopburi, Thailand. Following the games, the Blue Colts continued their training camp in Kolkata.

In the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, India will take on Australia (May 6), Uzbekistan (May 10), and DPR Korea (May 13) in Group D.

--IANS

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