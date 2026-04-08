Football: Bayern Munich coach Kompany forgets about his 100th game anniversary

Berlin, April 8 (IANS) Vincent Kompany appeared to pay little attention to the milestone of his 100th game as Bayern Munich coach as the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium provided the stage for one of the most significant wins of his tenure.

The 39-year-old was focused instead on the work still to be done to secure the reigning German champions' place in the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals.

In front of thousands of Bayern fans who stayed in the stadium after the final whistle to celebrate the team, he chose to speak about his appreciation for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior rather than dwell on an important moment in his own career, reports Xinhua. "We all want players that are different. Vinicius should stay the way he is. He has my full support," he said after admitting that the hug at half-time was his first meeting with the outstanding winger.

Although he has been the architect of Bayern's current success, the former Manchester City defender instead pointed to the mood in his team's dressing room, saying there was silence because "as we know we could have scored more goals."

Bayern's first win there in 25 years appeared almost secondary to the wider significance of the display, which underlined Kompany's growing stature as a coach. His humble approach was again evident as players and club officials praised his consistent way of working.

Raised in a troubled area of Brussels, Kompany worked his way to the top guided by his parents, his father, Pierre, and his mother, Joseline Fraselle. The values they instilled in him were shaped by empathy and motivation, along with the principle of treating everyone as a human being regardless of background.

Public criticism of his players is off limits, while his direct approach behind the scenes has become a daily part of his management.

Local newspaper, Die Welt, recently reported that a youth player once fell asleep during an analysis session. Kompany let him sleep and later discussed the matter with the player in private. He showed the same calm in Real's stadium, framed by the cheers of Bayern's fans.

The idea that he was only Bayern's third choice now looks like an outdated assumption, while his childhood friend Rodyse Munienge has become his closest companion and assistant.

Described as always cheerful, Munienge has gained iconic status within Bayern's coaching staff, not to mention his popularity among the players. "I told the players that winning at Real shows you one thing in the first place: that you can achieve anything," he said, calling the 2-1 win a mindset booster.

--IANS

bsk/