FM Sitharaman highlights India’s investor-friendly policies, tax certainty, ongoing reforms

Toronto, Aug 27 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted India’s investor-friendly policy environment, greater tax certainty and ongoing reforms, urging Canadian businesses to explore new opportunities and partnerships across sectors and geographies in India, Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

FM Sitharaman was addressing a high-level business roundtable with CEOs, presidents and senior executives of leading Canadian companies in Toronto.

“The roundtable brought together business leaders from clean technology, critical minerals, rare earths, energy storage, sustainable infrastructure, agriculture, food processing, automotive, textiles, green steel, aerospace, space, cybersecurity, biotechnology, AI, asset management, higher education and skills development,” according to a Finance Ministry post on X.

She met Jo Taylor, President and CEO, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), and appreciated OTPP’s long-term confidence in India and its partnership with NIIF, including participation in NIIF Infra Fund II.

“Discussions explored opportunities to expand OTPP’s infrastructure investments through partnerships and co-investment, including in transmission, transport, urban infrastructure and renewable energy,” according to the ministry.

FM Sitharaman also highlighted GIFT-IFSC as a platform for global investors and encouraged OTPP to deepen its engagement with India and explore larger investment opportunities in India.

She met Blake Hutcheson, President and CEO, OMERS, and appreciated OMERS’ continued confidence in India and encouraged the institution to deepen its long-term engagement, building on its investments in infrastructure and real estate.

The discussions focused on opportunities across transportation, transmission, renewable energy, urban infrastructure, logistics and real estate, leveraging India’s strong growth, expanding middle class and infrastructure needs.

The Finance Minister highlighted India’s investor-friendly policy environment, greater tax certainty and ongoing reforms, and encouraged OMERS to explore new opportunities and partnerships across sectors and geographies in India.

“The meeting also explored opportunities to strengthen OMERS’ presence in India and broaden its engagement beyond its existing infrastructure and real estate investments,” according to an official statement.

In her meeting with John Graham, President and CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the minister appreciated their continued confidence in India and its long-term commitment, including its investment in NIIF Infra Fund II. Discussions focused on expanding opportunities for institutional capital across transmission, renewable energy, roads, ports, urban infrastructure, digital infrastructure and data centres.

She highlighted India’s growing infrastructure monetisation pipeline and ongoing efforts to strengthen investor protection, regulatory predictability and transparency, alongside new opportunities through GIFT IFSC for private credit and international financial services.

She also encouraged CPPIB to further deepen its engagement with India’s infrastructure and emerging growth opportunities.

—IANS

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