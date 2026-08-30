FM appreciates India's 'unwavering' commitment to socio-economic development of Maldives

Male, Aug 30 (IANS) Iruthisham Adam, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, on Sunday appreciated the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and the Union government for their commitment towards development projects in the island nation.

"Honoured to accompany President Mohammed Muizzu to review the ongoing work of the Greater Male' Connectivity Project on National Engineers Day. The connection of the final bridge segments between Male and Vilimael is a reflection of the President's steadfast commitment to advancing our development priorities. Today, I am proud to witness this transformative project taking shape and delivering on a vision for greater connectivity and opportunity for Maldivians," Foreign Affairs Minister Adam said on social media platform X.

"I express my sincere appreciation to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and the Indian government for their unwavering commitment to the socio-economic development of the Maldives. GMCP remains a flagship project of Maldives- India cooperation, and stands testament to the close partnership between our two countries," she added.

Last month, Minister Adam and Abdulla Rafiu, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Fitness of the Maldives, expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its generous support, highlighting its transformative impact on Maldivian communities after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India and the Maldives supporting Maldivian communities.

"The Government of Maldives (GoM) and the Government of India (GoI) have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on equipment support for fitness and recreation centres in 42 islands through the Indian grant assistance scheme, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP). The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking another milestone in the ever-strengthening partnership between the two countries," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives said.

The MoUs were signed by Minister Iruthisham on behalf of the Government of the Maldives and by G. Balasubramanian, High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, on behalf of the Government of India. Minister Rafiu signed on behalf of the implementing agency.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both Ministers expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its generous support, highlighting its transformative impact on Maldivian communities.

Minister Iruthisham expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Government and people of India, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his personal commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation.

The Minister also extended his sincere gratitude to EAM Jaishankar for his support in strengthening bilateral ties and acknowledged High Commissioner Balasubramanian and his team for their dedication to deepening the Maldives-India partnership.

--IANS

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