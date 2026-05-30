Five Killed, dozens injured in Virginia bus crash; US Transport Secretary slams driver licensing issues

Washington, May 30 (IANS) At least five people were killed and nearly four dozen others injured in a bus crash in Virginia after a motorcoach struck multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 near a work zone, prompting a strong response from US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who criticised driver licensing and training standards in the aftermath of the incident.

In a post on X, Duffy said, “Five people are dead, including a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, after the driver of a motorcoach slammed into stopped traffic on I-95. @FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs and our investigators are on the ground at the crash site working with the @NTSB.”

He further stated, “Local police confirm the driver of this motorcoach — a man from China who became a US citizen — doesn’t speak English. He received his commercial drivers license from New York State in 2024. Unacceptable. This is exactly why we are holding states’ accountable, enforcing the rules of the road, and cracking down on drivers who can’t speak English.”

Duffy added, “If you can’t be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus. Our investigators are reviewing New York licensing records, training documentation, and the driver's history. Any company, trainer, or school that contributed to putting an unqualified driver on the road will face intense scrutiny. We’ll share more updates soon. My prayers are with the loved ones of the innocent lives lost and those who were hurt in this horrific crime.”

According to CBS News, the crash occurred around 2:35 a.m. ET in Stafford County when the bus, operated by E&P Travel, was travelling from New York City to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Authorities said the bus “failed to slow for traffic” before striking six vehicles. The impact first hit a Chevrolet Suburban, which then collided with an Acura SUV and other vehicles. The crash proved fatal for four occupants in the Acura, which caught fire following the collision, and one person in the Suburban, according to Virginia State Police.

The four victims in the Acura were identified as a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy. Police also said the bus driver could potentially face charges as investigations continue into the sequence of events leading to the crash.

Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) are now examining licensing records, driver history, and operational compliance of the transport company involved.

--IANS

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