April 18, 2026 6:11 PM हिंदी

Five Baloch civilians killed, 4 disappeared at the hands of Pakistani forces: Rights group

Five Baloch civilians killed, 4 disappeared at the hands of Pakistani forces: Rights group

Quetta, April 18 (IANS) At least five civilians were extrajudicially killed, and four others were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, according to leading human rights organisations.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that the bullet-riddled body of 17-year-old student Hatim Baloch was dumped on April 16, nearly 11 days after he was allegedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's Frontier Corps personnel from the Paroom area in the Panjgur district.

Condemning the brutal killing, the BYC said, "The state has drenched Balochistan in blood. The state thirsts for Baloch blood. Whenever the state is seized by its impulse, it spills Baloch blood without fear or restraint. Those who dare to ask questions are thrown into jails and dungeons to silence them. Drone strikes are carried out on civilian populations, people are killed, and an atmosphere of fear is manufactured so that people remain silent out of dread."

In a separate incident on the same day, the rights body revealed that Pakistani forces killed four Baloch civilians in a staged encounter and brought their tortured bodies to Panjgur Hospital, claiming that they were killed in a combat engagement.

Expressing grave concern over the human rights abuses across Balochistan, the rights body said, "The killing of Baloch, particularly the disappeared in staged encounters, has assumed a brutally systematic form of Baloch genocide. In Panjgur district alone, approximately 40 Baloch youth have been ruthlessly killed and their mutilated bodies discarded within the past three months."

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians across Balochistan, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of two Baloch youths in Panjgur on Friday at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Citing information, the rights body revealed that FC personnel raided the residence of Dad Mohammad, detaining his son Abdul Wahid Dad along with another individual, Ashfaq Adam. Following their arrest, both individuals were subjected to enforced disappearance, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Separately, 19-year-old Baloch youth Ali Asghar was forcibly disappeared from his home in the Jiwani area of Gwadar district in Balochistan during a raid on April 16 by Pakistani Military Intelligence (MI).

Additionally, another 19-year-old student, Mehraj, was abducted on April 12 from Green Plaza near the Children's Hospital in the provincial capital, Quetta, by personnel of Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The rights body stated that since Mehraj's abduction, his whereabouts remain unknown, "causing severe concern for his safety and deep distress to his family."

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan faces drug, infant formula shortages amid the US-Iran conflict

Pakistan faces drug, infant formula shortages amid US-Iran conflict

Union Ministers call INDIA bloc 'anti-women' after women reservation setback

Union Ministers call INDIA bloc 'anti-women' after women reservation setback

Govt prepared for potential El Nino impact: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Govt prepared for potential El Nino impact: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Gandhinagar: BJP Gujarat President Jagdish Vishwakarma addresses party workers on the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day in the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat on Monday, April 06, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@Bhupendrapbjp)

Congress will not be forgiven for blocking Women’s Bill: Gujarat BJP chief​

‘Pay them money, ask them not to return’ -- Kris Srikkanth’s brutal verdict on Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur’s performances. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘Pay them money, ask them not to return’ -- Kris Srikkanth’s brutal verdict on Chahar, Shardul’s performances

All Indian seafarers safe in West Asia region, 2,373 Indians returned from Iran: Govt

All Indian seafarers safe in West Asia region, 2,373 Indians returned from Iran: Govt

Delhi Capitals keep Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 175/8 despite Phil Salt’s explosive 63 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals keep Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 175/8 despite Salt’s explosive 63

Akshay Kumar to return as the host for ‘Wheel Of Fortune India’ season 2? Find Out

Akshay Kumar to return as the host for ‘Wheel Of Fortune India’ season 2? Find Out

Nari Shakti Bill: Women will not forgive Congress, says K’taka BJP​ (Photo: IANS)

Nari Shakti Bill: Women will not forgive Congress, says K’taka BJP​

Iranian gunboats fire on tanker in Strait of Hormuz: UK authority (File image)

Iranian gunboats fire on tanker in Strait of Hormuz: UK authority