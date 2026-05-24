May 24, 2026 3:41 PM हिंदी

Fit India Sundays on Cycle: Raksha Khadse leads CWG 2030 celebration at IIT Guwahati

Fit India Sundays on Cycle: Raksha Khadse leads CWG 2030 celebration at IIT Guwahati

Guwahati, May 24 (IANS) Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, on Sunday led the Special Commonwealth Games Edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati campus as a powerful celebration of fitness, youth participation and India’s growing sporting ambitions.

Organised by the Sports Authority of India Regional Centre, Guwahati, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, the event formed part of the nationwide 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, celebrating India’s hosting of the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad.

Held under the banner of #CWG2030InBharat, the event brought together athletes, students, cyclists, fitness enthusiasts, and citizens in a vibrant display of national pride and community participation.

Addressing the gathering, Raksha Khadse highlighted the significance of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and emphasised the growing culture of fitness and sports participation across the country.

“The ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event has been organised in Guwahati to celebrate the Commonwealth Games, as we all know that India is going to host them. Through the Ministry of Sports, the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative is being organised across the country every Sunday. The Fit India Movement was launched by our respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” said Raksha Khadse.

She further appreciated the participation of youth, athletes, and institutions despite challenging weather conditions and thanked the teams of IIT Guwahati and SAI for organising the event successfully.

The Guwahati edition featured a large cycling rally through the IIT Guwahati campus, symbolising India’s collective journey toward a fitter and stronger sporting nation. The event also included yoga sessions, cultural activities, and a special Thang-Ta martial arts performance showcasing the rich sporting and cultural heritage of the Northeast.

Olympian and Commonwealth Games medallist Jayanta Talukdar and Commonwealth Games medallist Sushila Devi Likmabam joined the celebrations and interacted with participants, inspiring young athletes with their journeys and experiences representing India at the international level.

A special Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition was also organised, highlighting India’s sporting achievements over the last decade, including progress under the Khelo India Mission, expansion of sports infrastructure, and the country’s growing sports ecosystem. Winners of the Commonwealth Games Open Quiz and drawing competition organised by SAI Guwahati were felicitated by Raksha Khadse and other dignitaries during the programme.

The nationwide 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle witnessed participation across more than 8,000 locations throughout the country and was positioned as a symbolic celebration of India’s emergence as a global sporting power ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2030.

Launched under the Fit India Movement, Sundays on Cycle has evolved into one of India’s largest community-driven fitness initiatives, promoting cycling, wellness, and active lifestyles among citizens across age groups.

--IANS

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