September 10, 2026 11:57 PM हिंदी

First visit of JASDF fighter aircraft to India deepens India-Japan defence ties

First visit of JASDF fighter aircraft to India deepens India-Japan defence ties

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The first visit of Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighter aircraft to India for 'Exercise Veer Guardian 2026' symbolises deepening of defence cooperation between both countries, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

“A significant milestone in the India-Japan defence partnership! The maiden visit of JASDF fighter aircraft to India for Exercise Veer Guardian 2026 marks the second joint exercise involving fighter aircraft of both countries, following Veer Guardian 23, when IAF fighter aircraft visited Japan for the first time in 2023,” the ministry stated on X.

“The reciprocal deployment of fighter aircraft is an important initiative symbolising the deepening of India-Japan defence cooperation. The exercise will enhance interoperability, facilitate exchange of tactics and improve operational skills through joint activities, strengthening the foundation for long-term cooperation and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” it emphasised.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the JASDF F-2's first visit to India, terming it a "significant milestone" for defence partnership between the two nations.

Singh said mutual exchanges like 'Exercise Veer Guardian' further strengthen synergy between India and Japan.

"A significant milestone for India-Japan defence partnership! The maiden visit of the JASDF fighter aircraft to India reflects our growing trust and shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Following our highly productive discussions in New Delhi last month, mutual exchange of visits, such as Exercise Veer Guardian, further strengthen this synergy," Singh wrote on X.

Exercise Veer Guardian 2026 is being conducted between the Indian Air Force and JASDF in Jodhpur from September 9-22.

The IAF is participating in the exercise with several frontline combat aircraft, including indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKl and Rafale.

During the 14-day exercise, participating air warriors will conduct advanced operational missions and engage in extensive professional interactions.

The programme involves mission planning conferences, subject matter expert exchanges, and interaction between personnel on engineering and aspects of aerospace safety, fostering deep operational synergy between the two Air Forces, the Ministry of Defence stated.

–IANS

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