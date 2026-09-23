September 23, 2026 10:49 PM हिंदी

First day of PM Modi-chaired Chintan Shivir concludes with ministers’ presentations

First day of PM Modi-chaired Chintan Shivir concludes with ministers’ presentations

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The first day of the Union Cabinet's Chintan Shivir, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth, concluded on Wednesday with presentations made by several ministries on their respective initiatives and future plans, focusing on Viksit Bharat@2047, according to sources.

The meeting will resume on Thursday morning for a further brainstorming session.

The focused session is expected to review the government’s work, discuss the road ahead, and identify key priorities for the next phase of governance.

Unlike some earlier rounds of consultations involving a wider group of ministers, the latest session brings together only Cabinet ministers, making it a focused deliberation at the highest level of the Union government.

The timing of the two-day meeting is significant. It follows a series of separate interactions Prime Minister Modi held with Ministers of State and Ministers of State with Independent Charge at his office. The sequence of meetings points to a structured exercise involving different levels of the Council of Ministers, with Cabinet ministers now making their own dedicated deliberations.

According to government sources, the Chintan Shivir will broadly focus on taking stock of work already underway, planning the government’s next steps and identifying further reforms and priorities linked to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The discussions are expected to cover the pace of implementation of government policies and schemes, delivery of public services, coordination between ministries, and ways to improve governance and ensure that government initiatives translate into results on the ground.

The meeting is also taking place amid speculation in political circles about a possible Cabinet reshuffle. However, there has been no official confirmation from the government that the Chintan Shivir is linked to, or will result in, any reshuffle.

The two-day deliberations provide Cabinet ministers an opportunity to assess progress across ministries, identify areas requiring greater coordination and discuss policy priorities that could shape the government’s work in the coming period.

The session at Seva Teerth also comes as the new government complex takes on a larger role in the functioning of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union government.

The Chintan Shivir is expected to serve as an important platform for reviewing governance and implementation while charting the next set of priorities towards the government’s long-term Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

--IANS

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