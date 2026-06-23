FIR registered in Lucknow fire tragedy that killed 18 people; building owners arrested

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against the owners of a commercial building and others in connection with the devastating fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday evening. At least 18 people were killed and several others were injured in the blaze. Most of the victims were reportedly between 20 and 24 years of age.

The FIR was lodged against six named individuals. The case has been lodged at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 105, 110, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Three building owners (Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla, and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal) were arrested. Hours later, police updated that a fourth accused person (Suresh Kumar Sahu, the studio operator) had also been taken into custody.

According to the FIR, the three-storey building located in Sector-D near Purania Chauraha housed a pet shop and clinic on the ground and first floors, a video gaming zone and 3D animation centre on the second floor, and an IT networking office on the third floor. The fire reportedly broke out at around 2:30 P.M. in the pet shop and clinic, filling the entire building with thick smoke. The animals trapped in the pet shop also perished in the fire.

The FIR states that the building lacked basic fire safety measures and emergency evacuation facilities. “No fire safety arrangements had been made in the building, and there was no emergency exit or alternative escape route,” the complaint states.

Investigators also noted that the structure had only one entry and exit point, no smoke ventilation system, and electrical installations that were allegedly maintained in an unsafe manner.

Police have earlier named building owner Virendra Shukla, Tushank Krishna Jaiswal, pet shop owner Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Suresh Kumar, and other unidentified persons as accused. The FIR alleges that the owners and managers knowingly ignored safety requirements despite being aware that such negligence could endanger lives.

The blaze, which spread rapidly through the building, trapped students and visitors inside. With smoke engulfing the premises and escape routes blocked, several people reportedly jumped from upper floors and the rooftop in a desperate attempt to save themselves, sustaining serious injuries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced ex gratia assistance for the victims. The chief minister also cut short his visit to Aligarh and returned to Lucknow to meet the injured at the hospital.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire and alleged safety violations.

--IANS

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