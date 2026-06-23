Bihar: FIR registered against police officials in Bharat Tiwari encounter case

Patna, June 23 (IANS) The alleged Bharat Bhushan Tiwari encounter case in Bihar’s Bhojpur has taken a significant legal turn, with an FIR now being registered against several police officials on the complaint of the deceased’s mother.

According to the Bhojpur Police, Shahpur Police Station Case No. 178/26, dated June 22, 2026, has been registered in connection with the alleged encounter that took place in Belauti village under the Shahpur police station area.

The FIR reportedly names several officials, including Jagdishpur SDPO Rajesh Kumar Sharma, former Shahpur SHO Rajesh Malakar, and other police personnel associated with the operation. The case is currently under investigation.

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a resident of Belauti village in Bhojpur district, died during a police operation conducted on June 17.

According to the police version, Bharat Tiwari allegedly opened fire on the police team, firing 10 to 12 rounds, which led to retaliatory firing in self-defence.

However, the family and several local residents have alleged that Tiwari had surrendered and was subsequently shot, leading to allegations of a fake encounter.

The case has also reached the Bihar State Human Rights Commission after a petition filed by human rights lawyer S.K. Jha.

The Commission has sought reports from the Chief Secretary of Bihar, the Director General of Police, and the Bhojpur Superintendent of Police.

The matter is scheduled to be reviewed on July 13, 2026, by Justice Anant Manohar Badar.

Separate petitions have also been submitted before the National Human Rights Commission and the State Human Rights Commission seeking registration of cases against the involved personnel, an independent inquiry, compensation for the victim’s family, and an investigation under the supervision of a retired judge.

A Public Interest Litigation has also been filed before the Patna High Court by advocate Mukesh Kumar seeking an independent investigation into the incident.

The petition raises several questions, including why no arrest was made despite a viral video allegedly showing Bharat Tiwari with a firearm, why no weapon was allegedly recovered earlier, and whether proper procedures were followed during the police operation.

The petitioner argues that if the deceased had surrendered before being shot, accountability must be fixed, and legal action should be taken against those responsible.

Following the incident, the Bihar government initiated preliminary action by suspending the Shahpur SHO and four other police personnel involved in the operation.

The state government has also announced a judicial inquiry by a retired High Court judge.

However, according to the petitioners, the formal notification regarding the commission has yet to be issued.

At present, the case is simultaneously being examined through the police investigation into the FIR, the proposed judicial inquiry, proceedings before the Human Rights Commission, and the Public Interest Litigation before the High Court.

--IANS

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