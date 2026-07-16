Kolkata man booked for raping woman, blackmailing her with private photos and videos

Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) A man has been booked in Kolkata for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and blackmailing her with private photographs and videos, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered following a complaint lodged by the survivor. Although the complaint was initially filed at Metiabruz Police Station, the case was later transferred to Bansdroni Police Station as the alleged incidents of sexual assault occurred within its jurisdiction. Police have launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the woman came into contact with the accused through social media around seven years ago, following which the two developed a friendship. Their interaction became more frequent during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The woman alleged that from 2021 onwards, the accused took her to different locations outside Kolkata on the pretext of travelling together and sexually assaulted her in hotel rooms. She claimed that he also took explicit photographs and videos of her and subsequently used them to threaten and coerce her into continuing the relationship. The accused allegedly threatened to circulate the material on social media and among her acquaintances if she resisted or disclosed the matter to anyone.

The complainant further alleged that whenever she protested against the abuse, she was subjected to intimidation and threats. She said she remained silent for years out of fear and shame and did not disclose the incidents to her family.

In her complaint, the woman stated that the harassment intensified over time. She alleged that recently the accused took her to a hotel in the Joka area on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, where he sexually assaulted her overnight while under the influence of intoxicants. She also claimed that he forced her to walk naked from her room to the hotel balcony.

The woman said she managed to leave the hotel the following morning and returned home in a distressed physical condition. With the support of her family, she subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint earlier this week.

Police said a Zero FIR was initially registered at Metiabruz Police Station and, after preliminary inquiry, the case was transferred to Bansdroni Police Station as both the accused and the alleged offences were linked to that jurisdiction.

"A case has been registered based on the woman's complaint, and an investigation is underway. Efforts are on to trace the accused," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

--IANS

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