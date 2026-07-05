FIR in book controversy case; J&K Counter Intelligence Wing conducts raids

Jammu, July 5 (IANS) After the book controversy erupted in which eight officials were suspended, police said on Sunday that a case has been registered, and the Counter-Intelligence Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was carrying out raids.

Officials said the Counter Intelligence Wing registered a first FIR on Saturday and launched raids in connection with the alleged glorification of separatists in two controversial publications.

The books in contention are titled 'Personalities and Legends of J and K', authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service, and 'Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir', authored by Sushant Giri and published by Delhi-based Anurag Prakashan.

According to officials, 123 copies of one of the books were supplied to Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts, and 128 copies of the other book were supplied to Jammu and Baramulla districts.

A case was registered at the Police Station Counter Intelligence, Jammu, under Sections 49 (abetment), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity, disharmony) and 353 (publishing, or circulating false statements, rumours, or reports) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the officials said.

After filing the case, the Counter Intelligence unit launched raids at the premises of one of the publishers in Bahu Plaza in Jammu city. They said the searches were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation to collect material relevant to the case.

The investigators have seized both physical documents and digital evidence during the raids, the officials said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha suspended eight officials of the School Education Department, removed a contractual staff member and ordered an inquiry into two controversial books found containing "highly inappropriate content".

The action comes after BJP, Congress and other political groups raised objections that the books allegedly "glorified" separatism.

In an order, the School Education Department said the two books were withdrawn on Friday. It must be mentioned that the books were approved by screening committees and cleared for being issued to various school libraries in the UT.

The Samagra Sikhsha officials had approved the controversial book and passed it for being issued to school libraries.

--IANS

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