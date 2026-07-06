July 06, 2026 9:27 PM हिंदी

Finn Wolfhard says he felt 'really lost' when ‘Stranger Things’ ended

Finn Wolfhard says he felt 'really lost' when ‘Stranger Things’ ended

Los Angeles, July 6 (IANS) Hollywood actor Finn Wolfhard, who is known for his work in the fan-favourite streaming series ‘Stranger Things’, has shared that he felt "really lost" when the show ended.

The 23-year-old actor, who became a household name playing Mike Wheeler in the Netflix saga, initially struggled after he finished filming the programme but he now feels liberated after finding comfort in the fact he'll always have the relationships he built with the cast and crew on the show, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked if he feels liberated now, he told The Guardian newspaper, "Yeah. At first I felt really lost, because that’s your life for so long and so many of the crew and cast were so integral to the person that you are and to your identity”.

He further mentioned, “You almost have a kind of withdrawal for a little while. Then you realise all those relationships, all those friendships, they’re around forever”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, while everyone was aware the show would end after its fifth season, it took some time during filming for that to sink in.

Finn said, "Every year it was like, OK, I know I’m going to be in Atlanta filming this thing with the same people for the next however long. It was like my school in a really odd way. Everyone was having a great time, hanging out. All the cast lived in the same neighbourhood. We would go to each other’s houses all the time”.

He shared, “The vibe (during the last season) was almost like, ‘Oh, we’ll back next year', but once we got about halfway through, everyone started to realise like, ‘Oh. This is it’. And then everyone just really valued the time we all had together for that last half”.

And the Canadian actor thinks ‘Stranger Things’ ended at the right time. He said, "It was pretty depressing for everyone when it ended … but it feels absolutely right that we’ve ended at the time that we did”.

The actor is currently focused on his music career and he is enjoying the freedom that brings.

--IANS

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