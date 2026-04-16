Finch lists IPL's best Australian players, crowns Watson at Number 1

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Former cricketer Aaron Finch has picked his all-time top five Australian cricketers who have played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), underlining the impact of overseas stars across the league’s 19 seasons.

Finch has selected Former Chennai Super Kings star Mike Hussey at number 5, lauding his consistency and ability to anchor the innings.

“Two-time winner, who could forget the 733 runs he scored in a single season. Brilliant at knowing how to get Chennai over the line,” Finch told ESPNCricinfo.

At No. 4, Finch picked former pacer Mitchell Johnson, highlighting his impact with the new ball. “He had such an impact, particularly with the brand new ball. Again, another two-time winner in this competition with the Mumbai Indians. He went under eight and a half an over, and who could forget defending 10 runs off the last over to win another title,” Finch said.

Former RCB player has slotted the team's prime bowler, Josh Hazlewood, at number 3 while praising his consistency in adapting to modern T20 needs.

“He’s been unbelievable with the ball in hand in this competition over the years. Two-time winner at two different franchises, so it’s not just about being a one-trick pony. He’s got all the skills. He goes at under eight and a half an over in the modern game, which is ridiculous, and he’s averaging over a wicket and a half per game. Incredible numbers,” he said.

The 39-year-old selected IPL's title-winning captain David Warner at the number two position. Warner is among the top batsmen of the tournament and won the IPL 2016 as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain.

“He’s got 66, 50-plus scores in this competition. Remarkable consistency over the years. Also, a captain who won the title with SRH. He’s been a player who, no matter where he plays, is successful. Unlucky not to be number one, but a brilliant player over the years,” Finch noted.

Topping the list is all-rounder Shane Watson, whom Finch described as the greatest Australian in IPL history. “He’s had a long, long career. Started in Rajasthan, winning a title. He ends his career at CSK, winning a title. Poles apart. The remarkable consistency over a long period of time. Two-time title winner. Two-time MVP. Player of the match in the final. He does it with a bat. He does it with a ball. He has been a great player of IPL cricket,” Finch said.

Watson had a distinguished IPL career spanning from 2008 to 2020, where he played 145 matches and amassed 3,874 runs with 4 centuries and 21 fifties. As a premier all-rounder, he took 92 wickets and was named Player of the Tournament twice (2008, 2013). He won two IPL titles: with Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Chennai Super Kings (2018).

--IANS

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