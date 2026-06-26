Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra reveals why Sunny Deol is so emotionally intense on screen

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra has offered a heartfelt insight into Sunny Deol’s acting approach.

He described the actor as an intensely emotional performer who goes far beyond his iconic dialogue delivery. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Malhotra, who is directing Sunny in his film Ikka, said the 'Ghatak' actor doesn’t just speak his lines—he absorbs the soul of every scene, processes the emotion behind it, and only then brings it to life on screen. When asked about Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna sharing screen space again after a long time, the director said that both actors come from completely different acting schools, which makes the combination very interesting on screen.

“Sunny, sir, is an extremely emotional actor. Many people know him for his dialogue delivery, but his eyes communicate just as much as his words. He absorbs the essence of a scene, understands the emotion behind it, and then makes the dialogue his own. He wants to feel every line before delivering it.”

For Akshaye Khanna, the filmmaker added, “Akshaye, on the other hand, is a very internal actor. He processes everything mentally, understands exactly what the filmmaker wants, and then delivers it with remarkable precision. He is so accomplished that often a single take is enough. Both are extraordinary actors, but their approaches are very different.”

In the upcoming film “Ikka,” Sunny Deol portrays a well-known and principled lawyer, while Akshaye Khanna appears as a man accused of murder—someone whose life and career were once derailed by Deol’s character. Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to face off in the courtroom drama.

“Ikka” also brings Sunny and Akshaye back together on screen after a long gap, following their earlier collaboration in the 1999 war drama “Border.” Backed by Alchemy Films, the movie also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in important roles. “Ikka” is set to premiere on July 10 on Netflix.

--IANS

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