Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh shares untold story of introducing Deepika Padukone to cinema

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Director Indrajit Lankesh has revisited one of the most memorable moments of his filmmaking journey—launching Deepika Padukone’s career in cinema.

As he prepares for the release of his upcoming film “Jai Hind Jai Sindh," the filmmaker reflected on how he discovered the actress and cast her in his Kannada film “Aishwarya.” Sharing his experience, Lankesh recalled being instantly impressed by Deepika’s confidence, screen presence, and natural charm, which convinced him she was destined for much bigger things in the future.

Recalling the time, Indrajit told IANS, “I was looking for a new heroine, and someone recommended Deepika.” He revealed that their first meeting was arranged by Pooja Dadlani, who was managing Deepika Padukone at the time and currently handles Shah Rukh Khan’s work. Interestingly, Lankesh added that the casting decision was made almost instantly, even before the meeting had properly begun.

“We met in a lift, and I started narrating the story. I had barely spoken two lines when she was convinced. That's how Deepika was cast in Aishwarya. She already had the confidence. I just created an atmosphere where she could perform fearlessly,” he said.

The director also recalled that he noticed something exceptional in the newcomer right from the very beginning. “She had the height, the look, the screen presence, and, most importantly, the hunger to prove herself. I told her one day she'd become a Hollywood star. Years later, when she worked with Vin Diesel, I remembered that conversation.”

He also made it clear that Deepika Padukone was not working on “Om Shanti Om” while she was filming “Aishwarya.” He added that Shah Rukh Khan brought her on board only after Aishwarya completed a successful 100-day theatrical run.

“Aishwarya,” a 2006 Indian Kannada-language romantic drama directed by Indrajit Lankesh, starred Upendra, Deepika Padukone in her debut role, and Daisy Bopanna. It was an official remake of the 2002 Telugu film “Manmadhudu.”

--IANS

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