June 28, 2025 8:53 PM

FIH Pro League: Indian women's hockey team stares at relegation with 0-3 loss to China

Indian women's hockey team stares at relegation after 0-3 loss to China in the women's FIH Pro League in Berlin on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Berlin, June 28 (IANS) China registered a determined 3-0 win against the Indian women's hockey team on Saturday in Berlin, pushing them to the brink of relegation from the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) tournament.

It was a disappointing outing for India, who missed converting from the chances, including a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter when Deepika hit the post.

"We are giving away too many soft PCs," was Chief Coach Harendra Singh's half-time analysis. From only six chances in the circle for China, they scored thrice with goals from Yang Chen (21'), and Ying Zhang (26') - both these goals from PC, while Anhui Yu (45') scored a field goal.

The victory continues to firmly place China, the 2022 Asian Games gold medal, in the fourth position on the points table, while India, which finished third in Hangzhou, remains in the ninth place. A favourable result in the upcoming game between seventh-placed Germany and eighth-placed England would give some hope for India.

India made a good start, winning a PC as early as the 4th minute, but failed to convert. China, meanwhile, have been on the rise since its incredible Paris Olympic silver medal, taking the lead in the 21st minute through a PC converted by Yang. She gave Savita no chance of saving it.

Five minutes later, Ying pumped one in to make it 2-0 by halftime, again through a PC. This one was a complete defensive collapse in PC, with the ball going in between defender Jyoti Singh's legs. China's third goal was a finely-struck field goal by Anhui Yu, following which India had no hope of bouncing back.

Overall, it has been an underwhelming show by the Indian women's hockey team, and they will be desperately hoping to end their campaign with a win when they meet China again on Sunday.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

