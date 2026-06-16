June 17, 2026 1:13 AM हिंदी

FIFA World Cup: Ashley Westwood backs France for glory, warns England of Croatia challenge

Ashley Westwood backs France for glory, warns England of Croatia challenge in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Photo credit: Zee5

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Former Manchester United academy graduate and experienced English coach Ashley Westwood believes England have the quality to challenge at the FIFA World Cup 2026, while identifying France as the team to beat and Japan as one of the tournament's potential dark horses.

Talking about England's World Cup campaign, Westwood acknowledged the challenge awaiting the Three Lions in their opening fixture against Croatia, a side he described as one of England's most difficult opponents on the international stage.

"Croatia have always been a tricky team for England. They have resilience, a strong football culture, and a mentality that never gives up. They are a nation you can never take for granted," he was quoted as saying by Zee5, the official broadcaster of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

Sharing his predictions for the upcoming World Cup fixtures, Westwood backed Portugal to defeat DR Congo 2-0, a 1-1 draw between England and Croatia, Ghana to overcome Panama 3-0, Uzbekistan to upset Colombia 2-1, and Czechia and South Africa to play out a 1-1 draw.

Looking at the wider tournament, Westwood identified France as his favourites to lift the trophy, citing the depth and quality of their attacking options. "You can't look past France. The attacking power they possess is incredible. They have goals, pace, and quality all across the front line," he said.

Among the potential surprise packages, Westwood highlighted Japan and Sweden as teams capable of exceeding expectations. Westwood also reserved special praise for Morocco's enterprising style of play and named young Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi as a player to watch during the tournament.

Reflecting on the influences that shaped his coaching philosophy, Westwood credited his formative years at Manchester United for instilling the values of professionalism, discipline, and a relentless desire to win.

"Coming through the Manchester United academy taught us what it takes to work hard, dedicate yourself, and be professional every day. Those core beliefs have stayed with many players from that generation and continue to influence the way I approach the game today," he said.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ashley Westwood backs France for glory, warns England of Croatia challenge in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Photo credit: Zee5

FIFA World Cup: Ashley Westwood backs France for glory, warns England of Croatia challenge

PM Modi welcomes peace efforts in West Asia, says 'we must ensure that sea lanes remain safe'

PM Modi welcomes peace efforts in West Asia, says 'we must ensure that sea lanes remain safe' (Ld)

Priyam Sarkar's ton, Saksham Chaudhary's blazing 98 light up the night; Raju Halder stars in Shrachi Rarh Tigers' win in Bengal T20 League Season 3 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: Priyam's ton, Saksham's blazing 98 light up the night; Raju stars in Rarh Tigers' win

Water turns toxic in Dharam Talab in Rajasthan's Bhilwara village, local admin alerts villagers prohibiting its use

Water turns toxic in Dharam Talab in Rajasthan's Bhilwara village, local admin alerts villagers prohibiting its use

PM Modi, Takaichi vow deeper India-Japan ties with focus on trade and investment (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi, Takaichi vow deeper India-Japan ties with focus on trade and investment

PM Modi meets Kenya’s Prez, vows stronger Global South partnership (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi meets Kenya’s Prez, vows stronger Global South partnership

PM Modi meets Prez El-Sisi, reaffirms historic India-Egypt friendship at G7 summit (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi, Prez El-Sisi reaffirm historic India-Egypt friendship at G7 summit

PM Modi meets South Korean Prez, vows stronger cooperation in trade and futuristic sectors (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi meets South Korean Prez, vows stronger cooperation in trade and futuristic sectors

Listening to experienced players helped me, says Richa Ghosh after her crucial knock in India's win against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: IANS

Women's T20 WC: Listening to experienced players helped me, says Richa Ghosh

PM Modi, UAE President discuss ways to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

PM Modi, UAE President discuss ways to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership