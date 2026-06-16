FIFA World Cup: Ashley Westwood backs France for glory, warns England of Croatia challenge

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Former Manchester United academy graduate and experienced English coach Ashley Westwood believes England have the quality to challenge at the FIFA World Cup 2026, while identifying France as the team to beat and Japan as one of the tournament's potential dark horses.

Talking about England's World Cup campaign, Westwood acknowledged the challenge awaiting the Three Lions in their opening fixture against Croatia, a side he described as one of England's most difficult opponents on the international stage.

"Croatia have always been a tricky team for England. They have resilience, a strong football culture, and a mentality that never gives up. They are a nation you can never take for granted," he was quoted as saying by Zee5, the official broadcaster of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

Sharing his predictions for the upcoming World Cup fixtures, Westwood backed Portugal to defeat DR Congo 2-0, a 1-1 draw between England and Croatia, Ghana to overcome Panama 3-0, Uzbekistan to upset Colombia 2-1, and Czechia and South Africa to play out a 1-1 draw.

Looking at the wider tournament, Westwood identified France as his favourites to lift the trophy, citing the depth and quality of their attacking options. "You can't look past France. The attacking power they possess is incredible. They have goals, pace, and quality all across the front line," he said.

Among the potential surprise packages, Westwood highlighted Japan and Sweden as teams capable of exceeding expectations. Westwood also reserved special praise for Morocco's enterprising style of play and named young Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi as a player to watch during the tournament.

Reflecting on the influences that shaped his coaching philosophy, Westwood credited his formative years at Manchester United for instilling the values of professionalism, discipline, and a relentless desire to win.

"Coming through the Manchester United academy taught us what it takes to work hard, dedicate yourself, and be professional every day. Those core beliefs have stayed with many players from that generation and continue to influence the way I approach the game today," he said.

--IANS

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