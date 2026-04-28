FIFA World Cup 2026: 'Modric will do everything to recover in time,' says Croatia coach Dalic

Zagreb, April 28 (IANS) Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has backed captain Luka Modric to recover in time for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 after the veteran midfielder recently underwent surgery following a facial injury.

“I’ve been talking to Luka and wished him a successful surgery and a quick recovery. I am convinced that he will do everything to be ready for the World Cup. We will give him full support, and I believe everything will go according to plan. As our captain, I am confident he will lead us again at a major tournament this summer,” Dalic said as quoted by the BBC.

Modric had to undergo surgery after suffering a serious facial injury during the AC Milan vs Juventus clash on Sunday. The 40-year-old midfielder, who has been an important player for AC Milan this season, was involved in a heavy collision with Manuel Locatelli while challenging for an aerial ball at the San Siro.

The incident occurred late in the match, forcing Modric to leave the pitch with around 10 minutes remaining. Despite being in visible pain, he stayed near the touchline until the final whistle, showing his commitment to the team.

Medical tests later confirmed that Modric had suffered a fracture to his left cheekbone, which required immediate surgery. The procedure was successful, and the focus is now on his recovery and rehabilitation.

Croatia is playing their fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup; it will face England, Panama, and Ghana in the group stage. The 2018 runners-up will start their campaign on June 17 against England.

Having reached the final at Russia 2018 and secured another third-place finish at Qatar 2022, Croatia possesses the incredible record of progressing to the semi-finals in half of their World Cup appearances to date.

Meanwhile, Modric will be playing his last World Cup as the midfielder has already turned 40.

While the World Cup remains the long-term goal, Modric's domestic campaign appears to be at an end. His injury will definitely hurt the Serie A side, who are chasing a Champions League spot with only four games left to play in the season. They are placed at third with 67 points, but fourth-placed Juventus are close with 64 points and can take their spot with one win.

--IANS

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