FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria's Luca Zidane doubtful after jaw fracture

Algiers, April 28 (IANS) African nation Algeria has been dealt a major blow ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 as its star goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, has fractured his jaw and chin and is doubtful for the multi-national tournament in which Algeria is making an entry after 12 years.

The incident happened during Sunday's Spanish second division league clash between Zidan's club, Granada and Almeria. After the injury, Zidane had to be replaced after suffering a concussion following a collision with opposing striker Thalys.

"Medical tests carried out have revealed that the goalkeeper has also suffered a fracture to his jaw and chin," the club said in a statement released on Tuesday. "The player, in consultation with the club's medical staff, will decide in the coming hours on the course of treatment to be followed for his injury," the statement added.

Luca is the son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane. The 27-year-old is expected to miss the rest of the season due to injury, with doubts raised on his FIFA World Cup selection.

Luca represented his father's team, France, at the youth level but was selected last year to play for Algeria, the country of his paternal grandparents.

Luca got good opportunities in Algeria as he started in four of Algeria's five games in the Africa Cup of Nations last year and played all 90 minutes of last month's goalless draw against Uruguay in an international friendly

Algeria has qualified for the FIFA World Cup five times (1982, 1986, 2010, 2014, 2026), with their best performance being a Round-of-16 appearance in 2014. They are known for historic upsets, notably beating West Germany in 1982, and became the first African team to win two matches in one tournament in 1986.

They are placed in Group J alongside FIFA World Cup 2022 champions Argentina, Jordan, and Austria. They will open their campaign against Argentina on June 16.

--IANS

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