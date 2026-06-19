FIFA WC: When and where to watch USA vs Australia, know all details

Seattle, June 19 (IANS) Co-hosts USA will continue their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by taking on Australia at Seattle Stadium in their second group-stage match on Saturday (IST).
This top-of-the-table battle pits together two sides who secured impressive wins in their opening matches. Co-hosts USA put four past Paraguay, while Australia downed a much-fancied Turkiye thanks to stunning goals by Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe. A win for either side here would book their spot in the knockout stage.
The USA head into the match with a talented squad featuring a blend of experienced internationals and emerging stars. Australia, meanwhile, will rely on their disciplined approach, physicality, and fighting spirit as they aim to secure a positive result against the tournament hosts.
How to watch USA vs Australia live in India
Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.
Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
Key details
Date and kick-off time: Saturday, June 20, 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle
Referee: Felix Zwayer
Squads:
United States of America
Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Matt Turner
Defenders: Max Arfsten, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty
Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan, Malik Tillman
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Haji Wright, Alejandro Zendejas.
Australia
Goalkeepers: Ryan, Izzo, Beach
Defenders: Behich, Bos, Burgess, Circati, Degenek, Geria, Herrington, Italiano, Souttar, Trewin
Midfielders: Devlin, Hrustic, Irvine, Metcalfe, Okon-Englster, O'Neill
Forwards: Irankunda, Leckie, Mabil, Toure, Velupilly, Volpato, Yengi.
--IANS
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