FIFA WC: When and Where to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde, Know all details

Miami, June 21 (IANS) Uruguay will take on Cape Verde in a crucial FIFA World Cup Group H encounter in Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, with Marcelo Bielsa's team eager to secure their first victory of the tournament and strengthen their chances of advancing to the knockout rounds.

After being held to a draw by Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Uruguay know that three points are vital. Another slip-up could leave them needing a positive result against tournament heavyweights Spain in their final group-stage fixture, a scenario they would prefer to avoid.

Despite being considered favourites, Uruguay are unlikely to find the task straightforward. Cabo Verde have already shown their ability to frustrate more fancied opponents, having earned a goalless draw against Spain in their opening game. Their disciplined defensive structure, tactical organisation, and determined work ethic proved difficult to break down, while their goalkeeper delivered an outstanding performance between the posts.

Uruguay and Cabo Verde have never met at the senior men’s international level. This will be their first-ever meeting in international football.

How to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Monday, June 22, 3:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Referee: Espen Eska

Squads:

Uruguay-

Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele, Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet

Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Joaquín Piquerez, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina

Midfielders: Maximiliano Araujo, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustin Canobbio, Nicolas de la Cruz, Emiliano Martinez, Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodriguez, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Zalazar

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Darwin Nunez

Cabo Verde-

Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, C.J. dos Santos

Defenders: Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Kelvin Pires, lanique 'Stopira' Tavares

Midfielders: Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo

Forwards: Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela

--IANS

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