FIFA WC: When and where to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde; know all details

Atlanta, June 14 (IANS) History will be made at Atlanta Stadium as Cabo Verde play in a FIFA World Cup match for the first time when they take on reigning European champions Spain at Atlanta Stadium on Monday (IST). This will be the pair's first meeting at the senior international level.

Cabo Verde are the third-least populous nation to reach the tournament behind Curacao and Iceland.

Spain are preparing for their 17th FIFA World Cup (1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) and looking to make amends after crashing out in the Round of 16 at the previous instalment in Qatar.

The 2020 winners are entering this tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

How to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday, June 15, 9:30 PM (IST).

Venue: Atlanta Stadium

Referee: Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh

Squads

Spain-

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez 'Gavi', Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino

Cabo Verde-

Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, C.J. dos Santos

Defenders: Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Kelvin Pires, Ianique 'Stopira' Tavares

Midfielders: Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo

Forwards: Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela

--IANS

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