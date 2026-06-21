FIFA WC: When and Where to watch New Zealand vs Egypt, know all details

Vancouver, June 21 (IANS) New Zealand and Egypt will lock horns in a pivotal Group G clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday (IST), with both sides chasing their first victory of the tournament and an opportunity to strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

The encounter at BC Place carries significant importance for both teams after they opened their campaigns with hard-fought draws. With qualification scenarios beginning to take shape, three points could prove decisive in a tightly contested group that also features Belgium and Iran.

New Zealand head into the match encouraged by their spirited 2-2 draw against Iran. The Oceania representatives showed resilience and attacking intent throughout the contest, demonstrating that they are capable of competing with higher-ranked opposition on football’s biggest stage.

Egypt, meanwhile, produced one of the standout displays of the opening round by holding Belgium to a 1-1 draw. The African side impressed with their organisation, discipline and tactical awareness, frustrating one of the tournament favourites for long periods.

How to watch New Zealand vs Egypt live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Monday, June 22, 6:30 AM (IST)

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

Referee: Omar Alali

Squads:

New Zealand-

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud

Defenders: Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders: Lachlan Bayliss, Joe Bell, Eli Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Ryan Thomas

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Jesse Randall, Ben Waine, Chris Wood, Logan Rogerson

Egypt:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Alaa, Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, El Mahdy Soliman

Defenders: Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Tarek Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh, Karim Hafez, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia

Midfielders: Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Nabil Emad, Hamdi Fathi, Haitham Hassan, Mohannad Lashin, Mahmoud Sabre, Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", Mostafa Zico, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo"

Forwards: Hamza Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah

--IANS

sds/