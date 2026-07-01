FIFA WC: When and where to watch Belgium vs Senegal, know all details

Seattle, July 1 (IANS) A heavyweight showdown headlines the World Cup round of 32 on Thursday as Belgium will clash with Senegal, with both teams looking to go neck to neck for securing their berth in the round of 16 at the Seattle Stadium.

Having been held to disappointing draws in their first two games by Egypt and Iran, respectively, Belgium produced a five-star display against New Zealand with the help of a star turn from Leandro Trossard.

The goal blitz meant the Red Devils finished top of Group G and booked their place in the knockout stages, having failed to do so at the last World Cup in Qatar.

Senegal, meanwhile, had lost their two previous games against France and Norway and made spectacular amends against Iraq, recording a thumping 5-0 win powered by a brace and an assist from Papa Gueye to finish third in Group I and progress on the strength of their goal difference.

Both sides will be looking to maintain that momentum and earn a spot in the Round of 16, where they will be able to return to Seattle Stadium to face either the USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Belgium and Senegal have never faced each other in their international football history. The two nations are squaring off in the Round of 32, marking their first-ever official head-to-head meeting.

How to watch Belgium vs Senegal live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time:

Thursday, July 2, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle

Referee: Said Martinez

Squads:

Belgium-

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard

Senegal:

Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf, Édouard Mendy

Defenders: Ilay Camara, Krépin Diatta, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moustapha Mbow, Antoine Mendy, Moussa Niakhaté, Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck

Midfielders: Lamine Camara, Pathé Ciss, Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

Attackers: Assane Diao, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané, Ibrahim Mbaye, Cherif Ndiaye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr

--IANS

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