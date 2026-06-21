FIFA WC: When and where to watch Belgium vs Iran, know all details

Inglewood, June 21 (IANS) Belgium’s golden generation will face Iran test in a crucial Group G clash at the Los Angeles stadium on Monday (IST). With qualification hopes on the line, Belgium and Iran meet in a must-win match where one victory could significantly boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

The group has produced a fascinating start, with Belgium, Iran, Egypt and New Zealand all sitting on one point after their opening fixtures ended in draws. With no team able to gain an early advantage, every point becomes crucial in the race for qualification.

Belgium and Iran have met once at the senior men’s international level. Belgium secured a 1-0 victory in their group-stage meeting at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

How to watch Iran vs Belgium live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday, June 22, 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Referee: Dario Herrera

Squads:

Iran-

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand

Defenders: Daniyal Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia, Mehdi Torabi, Aria Yousefi

Forwards: Ali Alipour, Dennis Dargahi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Shahriyar Moghanlou, Mehdi Taremi

Belgium-

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jérémy Doku, Matías Fernández-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard

--IANS

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