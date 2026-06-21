June 21, 2026 7:23 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Argentina vs Austria, know all details

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Argentina vs Austria, know all details

Arlington, June 21 (IANS) Defending champions Argentina would look to secure their place in the round of 32 as they clash with Austria in their second Group J clash at AT&T Stadium on Monday.

Argentina made a commanding start to their title defence with a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria. The reigning world champions displayed their trademark blend of control, creativity and attacking quality, underlining why they remain among the favourites to lift the trophy once again. The match was also memorable for captain Lionel Messi, whose goal saw him draw level with Miroslav Klose among the highest scorers in FIFA World Cup history.

Austria, however, will arrive full of confidence after beginning their campaign with a 3-1 victory over World Cup debutants Jordan. While the scoreline suggested a comfortable evening, Ralf Rangnick's side had to work hard for the result and were tested throughout the encounter before eventually pulling away.

Argentina and Austria have met 6 times in senior men’s international football. Argentina have won three matches, Austria have won two, while one encounter ended in a draw.

How to watch Argentina vs Austria live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday, June 22, 10:30 PM (IST)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Referee: Amin Mohamed Omar

Squads:

Argentina-

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolás Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Austria-

Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz, Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegele

Defenders: David Affengruber, David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Marco Friedl, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Alexander Prass, Michael Svobod

Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner, Carney Chukwuemeka, Florian Grillitsch, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Romano Schmid, Alessandro Schöpf, Paul Wanner, Patrick Wimmer

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic

--IANS

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