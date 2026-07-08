FIFA WC: Switzerland edge Colombia on penalties to seal QF berth first time since 1954

Vancouver, July 8 (IANS) Switzerland have qualified for the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954 after edging Colombia on penalties 4-3 following a gritty goalless draw.

Ruben Vargas fired home the winning kick to send the Swiss to their first quarter-final in over seven decades. Switzerland will take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 last eight.

"I didn't even know if I would be able to play. I'm just grateful that I could help the team. I felt very confident before the penalty. The fact that I was even able to convert the decisive attempt is just awesome," Vargas said.

Murat Yakin's side had been dealt a major pre-match blow with the news that Johan Manzambi, the team’s breakout star, had been ruled out with a knee injury. The absence of the livewire attacker was certainly felt in a forgettable first half, which Colombia dominated without creating any clear-cut chances, FIFA reports.

Their best effort came in the shape of a Gustavo Puerta curler from just outside the box, which forced the impressive Gregor Kobel into an acrobatic save.

Clear sights of goal were rare, and that made it all the more frustrating for Colombia’s fans when Luis Suarez took aim midway through the second half and sliced wastefully wide.

At the other end, Camilo Vargas’ only employment came when Switzerland winger Fabian Rieder rifled in a left-foot volley that required a solid, if routine, save.

Extra time offered more excitement, with Colombia’s Jhon Lucumi rattling the crossbar with a header, Swiss substitute Zeki Amdouni forcing a save from Vargas and Jaminton Campaz blazing over when it seemed easier to score.

Penalties were required to settle the outcome, and after Sanchez had blasted his against the underside of the crossbar and Hernandez was denied by Kobel, Vargas slotted home decisively to send the Swiss through.

--IANS

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