3rd T20I: England crush India by 125 runs to take commanding 2-0 lead in five-match series

Nottingham, July 8 (IANS) England produced a clinical all-round performance to thrash Team India by 125 runs in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out.

With two more matches to go, England can't lose this series against the reigning T20 World Cup winner.

Asked to bat first, England piled up an imposing 201/7 in their 20 overs, riding on a fluent 70 off 44 balls from Phil Salt. The opener struck aggressively at the top before Sam Curran’s late cameo of 41 off just 24 deliveries ensured the hosts crossed the 200-run mark. Jos Buttler chipped in with 36, while England recovered well despite losing a couple of quick wickets in the middle overs.

For India, debutant Prince Yadav was the standout bowler, claiming 2-30 and making an immediate impact by dismissing Harry Brook and later removing the dangerous Salt. The visitors also effected three run-outs but failed to contain England’s scoring rate in the death overs.

In reply, India’s batting crumbled under sustained pressure from England’s pace attack. Chasing 202, the visitors were bundled out for just 76 in 11.4 overs, suffering one of their heaviest defeats in T20I cricket. England’s bowlers struck regularly, leaving India with no opportunity to build partnerships as wickets fell in clusters throughout the innings.

The comprehensive victory gives England complete control of the series, while India must win the remaining two matches to avoid a series defeat.

Brief scores:

England 201/7 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 70, Sam Curran 41*, Jos Buttler 36; Prince Yadav 2-30) beat India 76 all out in 11.4 overs (Josh Tongue 4-28, Jofra Archer 3-29, Adil Rashid 2-14) by 125 runs.

—IANS

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