FIFA WC: Nagelsmann confirms Neuer's return for Germany's opener against Curacao

Berlin, June 14 (IANS) Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will return to Germany’s starting line-up for their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Curacao on Sunday after recovering from a calf injury, head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed.

The 40-year-old had been out of action since suffering a left calf injury during Bayern Munich’s final Bundesliga match of the season in late May. The setback forced him to miss Germany’s recent friendly wins over Finland and the United States.

Speaking ahead of the match, Nagelsmann said Neuer is fully fit and ready to play.

“All the players are fit, and Manu will start,” Nagelsmann told reporters on Sunday.

The experienced goalkeeper is set to make his first appearance for Germany in nearly two years. Neuer’s last international match came in Germany’s quarterfinal defeat to Spain at UEFA Euro 2024, after which he stepped away from national-team duty.

However, Nagelsmann convinced the former captain to return after an impressive season with Bayern Munich. Neuer helped the club win the Bundesliga title and reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

His appearance against Curacao will also see him equal the German record for most World Cup appearances by a player. It will be Neuer’s fifth World Cup, matching the mark set by former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus.

Neuer is also the only remaining member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad in the current team and is expected to provide valuable experience to a relatively young group.

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is preparing for his World Cup debut, praised Neuer’s influence within the squad and said the goalkeeper’s presence has been important both on and off the pitch.

Germany is one of the tournament's most experienced and successful sides, having won the titles in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014. However, the last couple of World Cups have been disappointing for Germany, who were eliminated in the group stage in both 2018 and 2022, so there is serious room for improvement in the current tournament.

Despite Germany being strong favourites against tournament debutants Curacao, Nagelsmann warned his players against taking the opposition lightly.

“It is a David versus Goliath situation, but you never win a match simply because you are favourites. We will win only if we produce a very good performance,” he said.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are in excellent form, winning each of their last nine matches in all competitions, including their four friendlies this year against Switzerland, Ghana, Finland and World Cup co-hosts USA.

--IANS

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