June 21, 2026 5:37 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC 26: Jeremy Doku out of Belgium's Group G clash against Iran due to illness

Jeremy Doku (Photo: Instagram)

Inglewood, June 21 (IANS) European giants Belgium have been dealt a blow ahead of their crucial Group G clash against Iran at the Los Angeles stadium on Monday (IST) as their winger Jeremy Doku has been ruled out of the match due to illness, the Belgian team announced on Sunday.

"Due to illness, Doku will not be part of the squad for our upcoming game against Iran," Belgium posted on social media.

Doku, 24, could also miss the knockout stage should Belgium advance, as his wife is due to give birth to their first child in the second week of July.

Doku started Belgium's World Cup opener last Monday and played into the 86th minute of a 1-1 draw with Egypt. He reportedly left a practice early due to breathing issues during the week before the opening match.

"He can't play, and so we'll be playing without him. I knew since Friday evening that he won't be playing. I don't want to get players to play if they're not medically up for the game. I can get players to play even if they're not 100 percent physically, but 100 percent medically is [more important]. But I'm absolutely 100 percent sure we'll be fine, and we'll be winning tomorrow," Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said in the pre-match press conference.

Doku has been one of City’s most important players over the past year, contributing significantly to the club’s run to the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. He has also recently signed a long-term contract with the club, extending his stay at Etihad.

Belgium are 10th in FIFA's world rankings, but it needs a strong result against Iran to stay on track to win its group after being held to that surprising draw by Egypt.

Belgium and Iran have met once at the senior men’s international level. Belgium secured a 1-0 victory in their group-stage meeting at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

--IANS

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