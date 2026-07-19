FIFA WC: 'Handling your nerves is the key in a World Cup final,' says Klinsmann

New York, July 19 (IANS) Former Germany striker and World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann believes handling emotions and staying true to a team's identity will be the key when Argentina and Spain battle for football's biggest prize in the FIFA World Cup final on Monday.

Defending champions Argentina take on Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium, with Lionel Messi's side aiming to retain the title while the Spaniards chase their second World Cup crown after an outstanding campaign.

Klinsmann, who won the 1990 FIFA World Cup with West Germany after defeating Argentina in the final, said playing in football's showpiece match is an experience unlike any other.

"It's a uniqueness of that game because everyone involved in a World Cup final understands it might only happen once in your lifetime. The magnitude is enormous; it's what everyone dreams about. Every player, coach, staff member and fan dreams about their country being in a World Cup final at one point in their life," Klinsmann told FIFA.

The former Germany international, who featured in three World Cups as a player and later coached at the tournament, said the biggest challenge on final day is mental rather than physical.

"You are prepared for it, you played the whole tournament, you are in a good run and in a positive moment because both teams who end up in a World Cup final are there for a reason. It's about finishing it off for your team, so it's about handling your nerves and staying balanced and staying calm and enjoying it to a certain extent. But all that is easier said than done," he said.

Klinsmann also advised players not to get overwhelmed by the occasion and instead focus on executing their roles.

"If it's possible, you have to stick to your game plan and your job that you need to get done for your team... and stay grounded and balanced. There is a lot that goes into it, and usually the quality comes through most likely," he added.

Reflecting on his own triumph with West Germany in Italy in 1990, Klinsmann said the true significance of lifting the World Cup becomes clearer only with time.

"It is something you don't realise when you do it... then it's party time, and you party for days and nights. It's something that comes to you after your career; it makes it more understandable when you stop playing because you do other jobs and things and you will always be remembered for that World Cup final with the people who saw it.

"Even football fans from other countries around the world will remind you where they were and what they did in that specific moment in time. It is something that will always stay with you, and that is the amazing thing about winning a World Cup. It changes your life, no matter what," he concluded.

--IANS

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