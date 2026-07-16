FIFA WC: Argentina's late fightback eliminates England, sets up Spain showdown

Atlanta, July 16 (IANS) Holders Argentina staged a stunning late fightback with goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez to defeat England 2-1 and advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Argentina have now won six out of six World Cup semi-finals with a remarkable comeback. Lionel Scaloni's title holders will face Spain in Sunday's final in New York New Jersey.

The Three Lions, contesting their second semi-final in the last three World Cups, took the lead when Gordon tapped home Morgan Rogers’ cross, but it was not enough to earn a first World Cup final berth since 1966. Argentina struck back, first through a Fernandez effort from outside the box before Martinez headed home the winner in the third minute of injury time to set up a chance to defend their title.

Argentina have become the sixth team to win the World Cup and return to the final in the following edition after Italy (1934, 1938), Brazil (1958, 1962), Argentina (1986, 1990), Brazil (1994, 1998) and France (2018, 2022). England, meanwhile, have now lost three World Cup semifinals (1990, 2018 and 2026) and still have only one final appearance to their name, from 1966.

The match began in feisty fashion. It was cagey and intensely contested and not until the 33rd minute did either side produce an attempt on goal. That was when John Stones nodded wide from a Declan Rice free-kick at the far post. At the other end, Fernandez flashed a fierce shot over.

Both these teams had had to dig deep to get this far. Both had found moments of inspiration when it was most needed. Julian Alvarez sought to conjure one such moment soon after the restart, getting beyond Djed Spence following a long ball forward and drawing a smart save from Jordan Pickford at his near post.

Instead, the breakthrough came at the other end when Morgan Rogers, one of three players brought back into England's starting XI, delivered a terrific low cross from the right. Gordon, arriving at the back post, got in front of Nahuel Molina to steer an excellent controlled finish into the corner of Emiliano Martinez’s goal.

Another of the starters reinstated by Thomas Tuchel, Spence made a brilliant goal-saving tackle to deny Giuliano Simeone but the close calls continued as England sat increasingly deep and Argentina's pressure grew. Substitute Nico Gonzalez saw his header foiled by a fine Pickford save, while Alexis Mac Allister headed against the post.

Eventually, the pressure told as, following a short-corner routine, Messi squared the ball to Fernandez and he unleashed a magnificent shot from outside the box that flew past Pickford to his right.

Then, in added time, Mac Allister's shot struck a post, but Messi recycled the danger, delivering a right-foot cross that substitute Martinez buried at the far post.

Notably, at 39 years and 21 days old, Messi became the oldest outfield player to make an appearance in a World Cup semi-final beating previous record holders Fritz Walter and Gunnar Gren, who were both 37 years and 236 days old when playing against each other for West Germany and Sweden, respectively, in 1958.

--IANS

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