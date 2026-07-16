Argentina risks FIFA sanction for celebrating SF win with Falklands banner

Atlanta, July 16 (IANS) Argentina risks disciplinary action from FIFA after La Albiceleste players celebrated their FIFA World Cup semi-final win against England by holding a banner that supports their country's claims to the Falkland Islands.

After the holders Argentina staged a stunning late fightback with two late goals to defeat England 2-1 and advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, Argentine players celebrated while holding a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine", before leaving it on the pitch.

The Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory in the south-west Atlantic Ocean, remain the subject of a sovereignty dispute between Britain and Argentina.

The Falklands is an archipelago off the Atlantic coast of Argentina but operates as a British Overseas Territory. With their sovereignty in dispute, Argentina's military junta invaded the territory in 1982. The British sent its fleet across the Atlantic and retook the islands after a 74-day conflict, resulting in 907 deaths.

After La Albeceste's semifinal victory, Argentina vice-president Victoria Villarruel posted on X, "The Falklands are Argentine! They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts."

However, before the semi-final, Villarruel said, "This isn't just another match. I'm not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it's always something more. It's the Malvinas, it's Diego, it's Leo's last one, and it's putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we're going to claim what's ours!"

The semi-final, which England lost to late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, was held under increased security measures because of the historical tensions between the two nations.

Argentina players also sang chants which referenced the Falklands and Argentina greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi following their dramatic 3-2 win over Egypt in the last 16.

FIFA earlier fined the Argentine Football Association 20,000 pounds after its players held up a Falklands banner with the same message before a friendly against Slovenia in 2014.

--IANS

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