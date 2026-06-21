FIFA WC 2026: Van Dijk praises Netherlands' resilience after 5-1 demolition of Sweden

Houston, June 21 (IANS) Following the Oranje’s 5-1 demolition of their fellow Europeans Sweden, captain Virgil van Dijk praised the Netherlands' performance and ability to bounce back after a difficult draw against Japan in the opening round.

This was the Netherlands’ first victory at the FIFA World Cup 2026. It also proved to be a much-needed result, securing top spot in Group F following a frustrating draw with Japan.

"I think the outside world underestimated Japan a little; they’re a great team. That match was always going to be difficult. The reactions after that game were a bit – I wouldn’t say disrespectful, but… Japan were unbeaten for a while; they went a spell without conceding a goal. They beat Brazil, England and Scotland. It was always going to be tough.

"Coming away with a draw, conceding a goal at the end – of course that leaves a bitter taste. But there were plenty of positives in that match, and that’s what we’ve been building on this week. I think today showed what we did well, especially in the first half of both halves. In the end, it’s all about winning, and we won 5–1. We’ll recover and move on to the next match," FIFA quoted Van Dijk as saying.

The Netherlands put up a five-star show in an all-European encounter with Sweden and leapfrogged to the summit of Group F after braces from Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo secured a thrilling 5-1 victory in Houston.

“I think we were outstanding for most of the match. We were very solid defensively, strong going forward, and scored five brilliant goals… Now we’re on to the next one. It wasn’t just them. Of course, we’re well aware of the quality they possess; I know them well, especially Alex (Isak)," the defender said.

"In the first half, right up until the water break, we were doing very well. After that, they changed their system and let Alex play freely, drifting and cutting in from the left. We struggled a bit with that, because he was always unmarked. In the second half, we changed that, of course, and went back to playing very well.

“It’s always been about seeing it through to the end (against them); even when they create chances, you have to keep going, because the quality is there," he added.

The Netherlands face Tunisia in Kansas City on June 26 in their final Group F match.

--IANS

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