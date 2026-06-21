FIFA WC 2026: Undav's second-half brace takes Germany through to knockouts

Toronto, June 21 (IANS) Deniz Undav came off the bench in the second half and scored a brace to see Germany come from behind and advance to the knockouts with a 2-1 win over Cote d'Ivoire in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match here at Toronto Stadium on Sunday (IST).

That was absolutely thrilling from start to finish, with Deniz Undav coming off the bench to turn the game on its head. Cote d'Ivoire were 1-0 up when Undav was introduced on the hour. Within eight minutes, he'd equalised and went on to hit a last-gasp winner.

With his brace Undav now has nine goals from his last eight Germany caps.

Germany almost carved out the perfect start when Kai Havertz won a header from kick-off and fired the loose ball just over the crossbar. Joshua Kimmich then found the frontman with a pinpoint cross, but his low header was beaten away by Yahia Fofana.

Fofana was beaten shortly after when Aleksandar Pavlovic headed home a corner from the right, only for the referee to blow after the Bayern Munich midfielder was adjudged to have led with an elbow.

Ivory Coast hung in though, and sucker-punched the four-time champions down the other end. The ever-dangerous Yan Diomande burst down the left and put in a low cross which fell to the feet of Amad Diallo. While Nathaniel Brown made a block, he couldn't prevent Kessie from tucking home the rebound.

The Africans held their own at the start of the second half, forcing Julian Nagelsmann to shuffle his pack. He called upon Nadiem Amiri and Undav on the hour and just eight minutes later the former sent an inch-perfect cross for the latter to head in the leveller.

Fae turned to his bench and was almost handsomely rewarded himself. Nicholas Pepe broke down the right, and as Evann Guessand dragged away the German defence, Simon Adingra was left all alone on the left side of the box. However, a loose touch saw him crowded out.

That chance proved to be crucial as, four minutes into stoppage time, Lukas Nmecha slid a clever ball through to Undav, who turned and finished with aplomb to break Ivorian hearts. Germany will now wait for Curaçao-Ecuador to see whether they will be confirmed as section winners, but are already assured – at worst – of progressing as one of the eight best third-place teams.

--IANS

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