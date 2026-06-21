FIFA WC 2026: Room’s 15-save masterclass earns Curacao historic first World Cup point

Kansas City, June 21 (IANS) Eloy Room's incredible saves helped Curacao to secure their first World Cup point after playing out a goalless draw with Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E encounter here at the Kansas City Stadium on Sunday.

Curacao, the smallest country to ever compete at the global finals, scripted an otherworldly story as Goalkeeper Room was the 15-save hero as they drew 0-0 with Ecuador.

This is just the third goalless draw in 33 World Cup encounters between CONMEBOL and Concacaf nations. The other two were Uruguay 0-0 Mexico - 1966 group stage and Brazil 0-0 Mexico in the 2014 group stage.

With the draw, Curacao, Ecuador and Cote d'Ivoire enter the final matchday with the opportunity to progress to the knockout phase. Germany are already through as group winners, with one game to spare.

Ecuador started brightly as Moises Caicedo unleashed Enner Valencia with a brilliant ball over the top. Valencia was left one on one with Room, but failed to find a way past the Caribbean keeper, setting the tone for the night.

Early on, the Blue Wave were able to take advantage of the space Ecuador left as they pushed for an opener. Bacuna and Locadia made good runs into space and created chances for their midfielders, but they were also unable to find the back of the net.

As the half went on, Ecuador attacked in waves, but no one could find a way past the imperious Room.

As time wound down, Ecuador pressed even harder for a goal and Valencia nearly scored a strong header from a whipped in cross, only to be denied by Room.

Ecuador hit the woodwork three times and had nearly 30 attempts, but were unable to find a way through the Caribbean side's defence.

--IANS

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