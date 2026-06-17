June 17, 2026 4:18 AM हिंदी

FIFA WC 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi as France defeat Senegal 3-1

Kylian Mbappe (File photo)

New Jersey, June 17 (IANS) France overcame a determined Senegal side 3-1 in a high-intensity FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter, with Kylian Mbappe delivering another statement performance to guide Les Bleus to victory. In a match defined by relentless pressing, physical battles, and end-to-end action, France's clinical edge in front of goal ultimately proved decisive.

Both teams approached the contest with attacking intent from the opening whistle, producing an entertaining first half filled with energy and chances. Senegal consistently tested the French defence and forced multiple saves, while France looked dangerous on the counterattack. Despite the action at both ends, the sides went into the break level at 0-0.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 66th minute when Michael Olise threaded a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Kylian Mbappe, who calmly finished to give France the lead.

France doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute through substitute Bradley Barcola. The winger used his pace to race onto an incisive pass from Adrien Rabiot before finishing confidently to put Les Bleus in control.

The drama continued deep into stoppage time as Senegal pulled a goal back in the 90+5th minute through Ibrahim Mbaye, whose effort took a deflection on its way into the net to set up a nervy finish. However, France responded almost instantly. Just a minute later, Mbappe produced a stunning long-range strike to restore the two-goal cushion, seal the victory, and complete his brace.

Mbappe's match-winning display once again underlined his status as one of football's biggest stars. His two goals also saw him move ahead of Lionel Messi on the FIFA World Cup all-time scoring charts, adding another milestone to an already remarkable international career as France opened their campaign with a hard-fought victory.

Fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE on ZEE5.

--IANS

cs/

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