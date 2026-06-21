FIFA WC 2026: Koeman says Netherlands send warning to rivals after Sweden rout

Houston, June 21 (IANS) Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said his side's emphatic 5-1 victory over Sweden at the FIFA World Cup demonstrated the attacking threat of the Dutch team and provided a boost of confidence following their opening draw against Japan.

The Netherlands delivered one of its most impressive performances of the tournament so far, with Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo both scoring twice before substitute Crysencio Summerville added a late fifth goal.

Koeman praised his side's attacking efficiency and highlighted the importance of the early breakthrough, reports Xinhua.

"With that first goal, you saw everything you want to see," Koeman said. "It was a fantastic ball from Brian and a very good finish from Cody. It gave us a strong start and helped build confidence."

The Dutch had been frustrated after surrendering a lead twice in a 2-2 draw with Japan in their opening Group F match. Sunday's victory not only secured three points but also improved the team's goal difference.

Koeman said the result had eased some of the pressure surrounding the squad following the opening match.

"There was a lot of pressure after the first game because we felt we should have won," he said. "This victory gives us more peace of mind and confidence going into the final group match."

The Dutch coach also suggested that the performance would send a message to future opponents.

"If you look further at the goals we scored, that will cause fear among opponents. The way we played today can also give the players belief," Koeman said. "Other teams now know that we can be incredibly dangerous."

The victory lifted the Netherlands to the top of Group F with four points from two matches. The Dutch will face Tunisia in their final group-stage fixture, while Sweden will take on Japan in a decisive match that could determine qualification for the knockout round.

--IANS

bc/