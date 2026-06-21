June 21, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC 2026: Japan seal historic 4-0 win to eliminate Tunisia in Group F

FIFA WC 2026: Japan seal historic 4-0 win to eliminate Tunisia in Group F

Monterrey, June 21 (IANS) Japan scored four goals in a FIFA World Cup match for the first time as the Asian side breezed past Tunisia 4-0 in the Group F match here at the Monterrey Stadium to move to the cusp of the 2026 World Cup knockout stage.

In 151 previous matches featuring AFC teams at the FIFA World Cup, no nation has ever scored four goals in a match. Japan have become the first to do so. Moreover, Japan’s win is the largest by any nation in World Cup history.

It comes from the inspirational Ayase Ueda, who generated massive hang time in the air and looped a header over the Tunisia defence into the net. In addition, Ueda became the first Japanese to score two goals in a match at the FIFA World Cup.

In the 1,000th match played at the FIFA World Cup, Keito Nakamura was the architect, dancing into the box and squaring across the face of the goal where Daichi Kamada was on hand to prod home through a troupe of blue and white shirts.

Kamada's fourth-minute goal is the fastest scored by a Japanese player in FIFA World Cup history. The previous quickest was Shinji Kagawa in 2018 against Colombia when he scored in the sixth minute.

Ueda doubled the lead on the half-hour, being allowed the space of the Sierra Madre to stride towards goal and lash home from the top of the box.

Tunisia coach Herve Renard was unable to orchestrate a response, and Japan went further ahead as Ueda turned provider, with Junya Ito slotting home a third midway through the second half. Ueda then grabbed a second late on to complete the comfortable victory.

"We didn't know exactly what the opponents would do, but we didn't focus too much on them. Instead, we prepared well for what we wanted to do and played aggressively," Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu told DAZN.

The win saw Japan level with the Netherlands at the top of Group F, while Tunisia are now eliminated.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Tom Holland says his tattoo pushed VFX team into spiral on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland says his tattoo pushed VFX team into spiral on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Abhay-Velavan bag their third successive Asian doubles squash title

Abhay-Velavan bag their third successive Asian Doubles Squash title

Rakul Preet Singh on the growing influence of Yoga: It helps us reconnect with ourselves

Rakul Preet Singh on the growing influence of Yoga: It helps us reconnect with ourselves

Huma Qureshi shares how she is taking forward her father’s legacy on Father’s Day

Huma Qureshi shares how she is taking forward her father’s legacy on Father’s Day

Chennai Bulls' Savannah Bauder hails impact of Rugby Premier League

Chennai Bulls' Savannah Bauder hails impact of Rugby Premier League

Kishore Kumar classics set mood as Gautam Adani, Devendra Fadnavis, Farooq Abdullah attend Revati Sule's wedding sangeet

Kishore Kumar classics set mood as Gautam Adani, Devendra Fadnavis, Farooq Abdullah attend Revati Sule's wedding sangeet

When Akshay Kumar's prank got Chunky Panday into trouble

When Akshay Kumar's prank got Chunky Panday into trouble

He could be at a turning point in his career: Gavaskar after Prasidh's five-fer against Afghanistan

He could be at a turning point in his career': Gavaskar after Prasidh's five-fer against Afghanistan

'Carry On Jatta 4' trailer pays a heartfelt tribute to late Jaswinder Bhalla

'Carry On Jatta 4' trailer pays a heartfelt tribute to late Jaswinder Bhalla

Here’s how Kajol keeps her late father’s memory alive in her everyday life

Here’s how Kajol keeps her late father’s memory alive in her everyday life