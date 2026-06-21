FIFA WC 2026 hits 100-goal mark in 33 games, fastest edition since 1958

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially become the fastest edition of the global showpiece to hit the 100-goal milestone in 68 years, achieving the feat in just 33 matches.

Mexico's Julian Quinones opened the scoring in this World Cup in a 2-0 win over South Africa on June 12. Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands netted the 100th goal at this year’s tournament with the Netherlands' third goal in a 5-1 win over Sweden on Sunday (IST).

Reaching 100 goals in only 33 matches is a 68-year tournament best. It beats the 36-game mark set in 1982 and 2014, as well as the 38 games needed in 1978 and 1994. The all-time record belongs to the 1954 tournament in Switzerland, won by West Germany, where it took a mere 20 matches to cross the 100-goal mark.

Moreover, the Netherlands joined an elite group of nations as they became only the eighth team in FIFA World Cup history to reach the 100-goal milestone.

With barely five minutes on the clock, the Netherlands got off to a dream start as Brobbey slammed home an inviting Gakpo cross inside five minutes. This was followed up in the 17th minute with Brobbey's second goal, which marked the Netherlands' 100th goal at a World Cup, a historic strike.

Moreover, the Group F game at Monterrey Stadium between Japan and Tunisia marked the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history.

'Match 1,000 symbolises longevity and humanity’s enduring love for football and the FIFA World Cup. But it also is a testament to football’s unique knack for breaking through barriers and galvanising communities and nations to come together," FIFA said.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America has 48 participating countries, divided into 12 groups. The top two teams from each group, plus the eight best third-place finishers, will advance to the knockout stage.

--IANS

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