FIFA WC 2026: Gakpo, Brobbey 'proud' to be mentioned alongside legends Robben and Van Persie

Houston, June 21 (IANS) After Dutch duo Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo matched countrymen Robben and Van Persie's feat of scoring twice each in the same World Cup match, they said, "To be mentioned alongside the legends is something to be proud of."

In 2014, Netherlands swept aside reigning champions Spain 5-1, inspired by magnificent performances and stunning goals from Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie. The pair became the first Dutch duo to score twice each in the same World Cup match.

They held that distinction alone for 12 years and seven days until Saturday, when Brobbey and Gakpo matched the feat in another 5-1 win for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Sweden.

Brobbey, who was the only change to the Dutch starting line-up from their opening match, scored twice in the first 17 minutes to set his side on their way to victory.

"I didn’t know that, but I’m very proud. Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben are legends in the Netherlands. To be mentioned alongside them is something that makes both me and the team proud. It’s incredible to make an immediate impact," Brobbey told FIFA.

After the break, it was Gakpo, who struck twice in the space of nine minutes to put the result beyond any doubt and write his name into the record books.

“It’s a good list to be part of. Robben and Van Persie, and now Brian and me today. It’s definitely something to be proud of," said Gakpo.

Gakpo was 15 years old during Brazil 2014 and remembers watching that famous victory from home. He recalled, "It was a very tense game to watch on TV because we had lost the 2010 final to Spain. So facing them in the opening match of 2014… Everyone hoped we would win, but we knew how strong Spain were.

"I think they scored from a penalty early on, but after Van Persie’s header, everything changed for the team and for the country. We played brilliantly. I remember every goal from that match."

Notably, during the match, the Netherlands joined an elite group of nations as they became only the eighth team in FIFA World Cup history to reach the 100-goal milestone.

The victory over Sewedn took the Netherlands to the top of Group F with four points from two matches. The Dutch will face Tunisia in their final group-stage fixture.

--IANS

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